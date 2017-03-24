Seeking and winning the presidency has been a magical voyage of discovery for Donald Trump.
Tuesday night, he divulged a most remarkable finding: Abraham Lincoln was — are you sitting down for this? — a Republican.
“Most people don’t even know he was a Republican,” Trump told a group of Republicans. “Right? Does anyone know? A lot of people don’t know that.”
Lincoln was a Republican, slavery is bad — and more discoveries by President Obvious - The Washington Post
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:50 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment