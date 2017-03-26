Trump's Choice on Obamacare: Sabotage or Co-opt?

President Trump and a Republican-led Congress tried and failed to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Now, they have to decide whether they want to work with it or sabotage it. Both Mr. Trump and congressional leaders acknowledged on Friday that they would not bring their repeal bill back for a vote any time soon. That means that, as Speaker Paul Ryan said, “we’re going to be living with Obamacare for the foreseeable future.” Mr. Ryan and Mr. Trump reiterated their criticisms of the law and set the stage for watching it collapse and blaming the Democrats for the aftermath. “I’ve been saying for the last year and a half that the best thing we can do politically speaking is let Obamacare explode,” Mr. Trump said from the Oval Office. “It is exploding now.” Mr. Ryan said that Obamacare’s architects would be sad that the bill was allowed to live on, given what he described as its inevitable failure.