New Dynamics

I hadn’t planned to do a featured post, but once the rhythm of a poem gets into my head, the only way to get it out is to write it down. So Saturday morning I posted a special edition: “Donnie in the Room“. It’s a poetic retelling of the TrumpCare debacle modeled on “Casey at the Bat”.

This week everybody was talking about the failure of TrumpCare

After scheduling a vote Thursday (to coincide with the seventh anniversary of Congress passing ObamaCare), Speaker Ryan delayed until Friday, and then cancelled it altogether, recognizing that he didn’t have the votes. TrumpCare is dead. ObamaCare will continue — at least until HHS Secretary Price can strangle it with administrative changes. ObamaCare is not in fact “crashing” or “a disaster” as Trump keeps claiming, but it is vulnerable to sabotage from the top.

Still, the demise of TrumpCare is good news, especially if you’re on Medicaid or get a subsidy to buy insurance on an ObamaCare exchange. Your risk of dying in the next few years just went down. (It’s still too soon to draw that conclusion directly from ObamaCare data, but the RomneyCare prototype has been around longer, and is saving lives.)

There are any number of articles out there about the finger-pointing within the GOP. Trump, of course, never accepts blame for anything, which is one of his major failings as a leader (not to mention as a human being). Sometimes a leader has to volunteer for blame, even if s/he doesn’t entirely deserve it, just to end the recriminations and get everybody moving towards the next goal. Great sports coaches do this all the time, but Trump is incapable of it.

If Republicans are looking for something to blame, though, I would suggest an attitude rather than a person. For years, they’ve been pushing the idea that compromise is just weakness and corruption, and their voters have picked it up. By now, it should be no surprise that they’re not only unable to compromise with Democrats, but with each other.