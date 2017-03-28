Newsvine

Don Overton

About A fool will be trying to make the Oval Office a throne room Articles: 94 Seeds: 3957 Comments: 30416 Since: Mar 2011

Pending U.S. and State Legislation

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Don Overton View Original Article: shrm.org
Seeded on Tue Mar 28, 2017 12:03 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Listed below are the subject areas of HR legislation SHRM is tracking on both the state- and federal-levels. To see what legislation is pending in these subject areas, click on the topic from the list below. When legislation is pending on Capitol Hill in a particular subject area, the "US Fed" tab to the right of the map will be highlighted in BLUE. To return to search another topic, click the back button in your browser.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor