Listed below are the subject areas of HR legislation SHRM is tracking on both the state- and federal-levels. To see what legislation is pending in these subject areas, click on the topic from the list below. When legislation is pending on Capitol Hill in a particular subject area, the "US Fed" tab to the right of the map will be highlighted in BLUE. To return to search another topic, click the back button in your browser.
Pending U.S. and State Legislation
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Tue Mar 28, 2017 12:03 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment