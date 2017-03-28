Trump to Scrap Clean Power Plan: What That Means for Earth

President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order on Tuesday (March 28) that will dismantle the Clean Power Plan, according to news sources.

The plan, which President Barack Obama's administration put into effect in 2015, was designed to cut power plant emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2), a greenhouse gas that is warming the planet. The Clean Power Plan requires that, by 2030, the power sector's CO2 emissions be brought down to 32 percent below their 2005 levels, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).