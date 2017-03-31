Opinion: Philly's Comcast spent $1.5 mil to buy pols who stole your internet privacy

Remember the big speech that Donald Trump gave at the frantic height of the 2016 presidential campaign, the one where he revealed to anxious and angry voters in Wisconsin that the core of scheme to Make America Great Again was a plan to let big, powerful corporations take information about what internet sites you visit and sell them to the highest bidder?

Yeah...me, neither.

But this week's vote in Congress to strip Obama-era internet privacy protectionsstruck a new low in the not-at-all-draining-the-swamp politics have ruled the day since Trump and the ultra-conservative 115th Congress went to work on behalf of their corporate masters this January.