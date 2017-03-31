New York City immigrant woman shot in face with BB gun in racially-motivated attack

What Trump has wrought

5-year-old woman living in Queens, New York was crossing the street early Tuesday morning when a car occupied by multiple men pulled up alongside her. She told NBC 4 New York the men yelled anti-Hispanic slurs at her and then shot her in the face with a BB gun.

According to her account, the men laughed and shouted “we did it” as they approached her in the vehicle. The woman, who asked to remain unidentifiable, is an immigrant from Honduras and believes she was targeted because she is Hispanic.

“They have to stop doing this to people,” she said. Police statistics point to a dramatic rise in hate crimes in New York City this year, with a 106 percent increase in March compared to this time last year. But as the targeted attacks are on the rise, arrest rates falte