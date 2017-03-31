Affordable Care Anthem

In the fight against ACA repeal, the healthcare committee of our local advocacy group, BlueWaveNJ, cooked up some songs to warm the rallies and vigils aimed at the state's five Republican members of Congress -- four of whom came out against the AHCA, Ryan's repeal bill. Here's one of my contributions, with some local references -- e.g. to Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen, NJ-11, chair of the House Appropriations Committee. Here's a snippet from the local NBC affiliate that includes us singing outside his office.The tune is This Land is Your Land....