Franklin Graham Goes All in for Vladimir Putin - The New Civil Rights Movement

Franklin Graham doesn't believe Vladimir Putin tried to affect the outcome of the election, but he does believe President Donald Trump's lie that all 17 intelligence agencies said Russia's actions had no effect on the outcome of the election.

In a stunning and short-tempered Facebook post Tuesday afternoon, the evangelical Christian best know for being his father's son, came out in support of false information.

"Get over it!" Graham begins his post. "The election was 5 months ago and some just won’t let it go," he says.