Republican Party Nukes the US Senate for "Trump's Corrupt Agenda" | Common Dreams

Outrage swelled on Thursday after Senate Republicans changed the rules in their favor, all but ensuring Friday's confirmation of President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch.

"Today, the world's so-called greatest deliberative body has become the latest casualty in the right-wing onslaught on our democracy," said Wade Henderson, president and CEO of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, following the 52-48 vote triggering the so-called "nuclear option."

"The country will never forget that these Republicans blindly enabled a reckless president under gathering clouds of investigation to steal a seat on the Supreme Court and enshrine his dangerous agenda for a lifetime."—Ilyse Hogue, NARAL Pro-Choice America

"When it became clear that President Trump's Supreme Court nominee could not meet the 60-vote threshold and should be replaced with a more consensus choice, Leader [Mitch] McConnell opted for a naked partisan power play by changing the rules in the middle of the game," Henderson said.