Newsvine

Don Overton

About A fool will be trying to make the Oval Office a throne room Articles: 94 Seeds: 3972 Comments: 30586 Since: Mar 2011

Caligula with Orange Hair | By Robert C. Koehler | Common Dreams

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Don Overton View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCommon Dreams
Seeded on Thu Apr 6, 2017 5:11 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

So maybe this is how the U.S. demilitarizes, or the American public at least returns to the consciousness of the late ’60s, when protests rocked the streets and people demanded an end to the savagery in Vietnam:

Donald Trump, the Fool in the Tarot deck, the harbinger of change, removes the political correctness and public relations sensitivity from U.S. foreign policy and goes naked about conquering the world. Suddenly the U.S. president is Julius Caesar (or maybe Caligula) with orange hair, hugging fellow tyrants, ramping up the military budget, decapitating social spending, bombing Fourth World civilians without restriction and making America great in the only way he can imagine: “fighting to win.”

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor