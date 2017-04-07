The Return of the Dangerous 'Obama Did Nothing' Narrative on Syria | FAIR

While the paid trolls lie, the truth outs.

One of great ironies of our oversaturated media environment is that, often, the biggest falsehoods and most transparent acts of political theater enjoy the most widespread acceptance and demonstrate the most stubborn popularity. No matter how improbable, or how much obvious evidence exists to the contrary, once a media narrative becomes embedded into elite conventional wisdom, it can be nearly impossible to dislodge.

Nowhere is there greater potential for a disconnect between what is true and what the press tells us is true than in its coverage of US foreign policy. This week ably demonstrated the fateful consequences of such a disconnect via one of the most dangerous and negligent of these media myths. For years, the press has convinced itself—and, by extension, much of the public—that President Barack Obama refused to intervene in Syria after a ghastly sarin nerve agent attack in 2013 violated his “red line” warning about chemical weapons use to Syrian President Bashar Assad. Slowly but surely, an elaborate alternate universe has been constructed—bolstered by disingenuous Republican rhetoric—that minimized, if not outright disappeared, example after example of Obama actually doing something about the Syrian conflict. But despite the reality, the false conventional wisdom among Beltway politicians, pundits and the press remained: Obama “did nothing.”