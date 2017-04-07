Don't Let Trump's Bedlam Distract from Betrayals

In his first 70 days in office, President Donald Trump is shedding his most popular populist economic promises with the ease of a confidence man.

The “chaos candidate,” as Jeb Bush dubbed him, presented himself as a populist champion who would clean out Washington. As Stan Greenberg affirmed in his focus groups, many of his voters doubted Trump had the experience or the temperament to be president, but wanted to shake things up.

Even those put off by his racism and sexism were attracted by his promises on jobs and trade, his scorn for Wall Street and corrupt politicians, his pledge to “clean the swamp.” As president, he’s promised repeatedly an administration that would put the “forgotten working men and women” first.

That was then. Now, after all his bold talk about trade, Trump’s commerce secretary suggests the administration’s promised renegotiation of NAFTA will be based on concessions Canada and Mexico already made to Obama in the Trans Pacific Partnership agreement.