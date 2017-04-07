Betsy DeVos Is the Only Cabinet Secretary Protected by US Marshals and It's Costing Taxpayers Millions - The New Civil Rights Movement

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos has been under the protection of the U.S. Marshals Service since mid-February, after a small group of unarmed protestors tried to block her visit to a local Washington, D.C. area school. For the first eight months of this extra protection taxpayers will be charged about $8 million, according to The Washington Post. Over time the cost reportedly will be somewhat less than $1 million per month.

It's unclear why DeVos needs the extra protection of the U.S. Marshals Service. As the Secretary of Education DeVos, like her predecessors, would be under the protection of the Dept. of Education's own in-house protective security team. DeVos, with her husband – the son of Amway co-founder Richard DeVos – is worth about $5.5 billion. She is the sister of Erik Prince, the founder of the disgraced military and security consulting firm formerly known as Blackwater.