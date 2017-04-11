Newsvine

Don Overton

About A fool will be trying to make the Oval Office a throne room Articles: 94 Seeds: 3982 Comments: 30636 Since: Mar 2011

Around the Halls: What Brookings experts are saying about the U.S. airstrikes on Syria | Brookings Institution

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Don Overton View Original Article: brookings.edu
Seeded on Tue Apr 11, 2017 1:06 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Daniel Byman, senior fellow in the Center for Middle East Policy: As someone who advocated that the administration take a harder stance against the regime of Bashar Assad when the civil war first began, I should be pleased that the Trump administration launched cruise missiles against a Syrian regime airfield—but I’m nervous instead. The bombing strikes me more as an attempt at therapy to salve our anguished conscience and feels like we are taking a stand rather than a serious move to change our policy in Syria for the better.

 

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor