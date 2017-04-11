More Proof that Coal is Even More Dead

The Kentucky Coal Mining Museum will always commemorate the past, but now it’s also looking to the future by switching to solar power. The museum, owned by Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College, is located in Benham, a once thriving coal town portrayed in the 1976 Oscar-winning documentary Harlan County, USA… “We believe that this project will help save at least eight to ten thousand dollars off the energy costs on this building alone, so it’s a very worthy effort and it’s going to save the college money in the long run.