Oh Look, Nazi Flat Earthers. Aren't You Surprised?? | Wonkette

It’s a given that kooks are everywhere. And there’s evidence that people who believe in one conspiracy theory are also more likely to believe in several — a phenomenon informally known as “crank magnetism.” If a secret cabal of very powerful globalists brought down the World Trade Center, faked the Sandy Hook massacre, and almost put Hillary Clinton in power, it only makes sense that they’re also hiding the truth about the moon landings, homeopathy, vaccines, and the indisputable fact that global warming is a hoax. So it should come as no surprise that when Andrew Anglin, Head Aryan In Charge at white supremacy website Daily Stormer, posted a video making fun of flat-earth “theorists” the other day, a remarkably large portion of his readers were very, very angry and upset, because after all only an idiot would believe the Jewish/Masonic/Illuminati lie that Earth is a sphere. If you don’t want your browser polluted by the direct link to the Daily Stormer forum, Wonkette pal David Futrelle has a sampling of the best stupidity over at We Hunted the Mammoth. For once, we almost feel a little bad for a Nazi for having to deal with wackaloons who are crazier than his usual run of wackaloons. Almost.

