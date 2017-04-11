MATT TAIBBI'S RUSSIA STRAW MAN

Matt Taibbi is skeptical of the Trump/Russia story, although he concedes that there ought to be a real investigation and that that investigation might turn up a lot of shady stuff. But Taibbi has also developed the bizarre notion that Putin-bashing could be used to keep the Establishment in charge of the Democratic Party.Taibbi, a Bernie Sanders admirer, scoffs at allegations that Russians tried to manipulate Sanders voters.

Last week, during hearings in the Senate, multiple witnesses essentially pegged [Sanders's] electoral following as unwitting fellow travelers for Putin.Former NSA chief Keith Alexander spoke openly of how Russia used the Sanders campaign to "drive a wedge within the Democratic Party," while Dr. Thomas Rid of Kings College in London spoke of Russia's use of "unwitting agents" and "overeager journalists" to drive narratives that destabilized American politics.This testimony was brought out by Virginia Democrat Mark Warner....Testimony of the sort that came from Warner's committee last week is being buttressed by news stories in liberal outlets like Salon insisting that "Bernie Bros" were influenced by those same ubiquitous McDermott-chasing Russian "bots."