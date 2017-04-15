Attacking Syria Was the Gateway Sexual Activity Republicans Usually Warn You About

As you can see from the polling, conservatives, far from reacting with outrage, have instead laid back and lit up in the post-coital afterglow

Remember those heady summer days of August in 2013 when Donald Trump was attacking President Obama over Syria, warning him not to intervene, that if he did, bad things would happen? All in caps he told Obama, “IF YOU DO MANY VERY BAD THINGS WILL HAPPEN.”

Turns out he was right. Attacking Syria with cruise missiles led to MOAB being dropped on Afghanistan and even now Donald Trump is planning a preemptive strike on North Korea. Bad things are indeed happening. Our very own incompetent and at the same time self-fulfilling prophet of doom.