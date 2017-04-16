Is it worth it to argue down right wing myths? - Pandagon

This happens a lot, especially lately, when I write about right wing arguments and how to counter them, as I did this morning. Invariably, you get a form of nay-saying. “I’m not actually going to change his mind,” say the nay-sayers, “So why bother?” I don’t think most people nay-say to be pains in the ass or to feel superior, at least not in this case. I get that there’s burn out. I burn out a lot! I don’t argue with every fool thing I see someone say on Facebook. The idea of argument, in its Platonic form, is to get to The Truth, and to get everyone on the same page. In reality, people believe what they want to believe, and rationalize it. So, how can you “win” by taking away their rationalizations? We all know that when you do that, what usually happens is not someone saying, “You know, you’re right! I was wrong. I’ve completely changed my mind.” They usually keep trying to counter you, maybe try to get the last word in and think that counts as winning, or, if you completely decimate their argument, they sputter at you for being a meanie bear, or say something asinine like, “We’ll just have to agree to disagree.”*

It’s true. There’s piles of research that show that people don’t change their minds just because they lose arguments or are presented with overwhelming evidence. So, is there value in arguing with conservatives? I say yes, depending of course on the situation. Here are some examples of how you can get value out of arguing with conservatives: