Liberals were right: Racism played a larger role in Trump's win than income and authoritarianism - Salon.com

What motivated voters most during the 2016 election is still a highly debated topic. The 2016 American National Election Study, released last week, provides insight into the factors that propelled Donald Trump to victory.

Trump supporters have often been depicted as racist, poor white Americans. But are they actually racist? Are they economically anxious?

This year the American National Election Study included 1,200 participants. The publicly funded study has been conducted for each election since 1948 and offers historical perspective. The new study examined key factors involved in the 2016 election.

The Washington Post analyzed three motivations for voters based on the study: income, authoritarianism and racial attitudes. Here is a recap: