Busted Again: Texas Republican Electoral Maps Ruled Racist

Republicans in Texas keep trying to find new ways to rig the electoral system, but the courts are on to them. The latest attempt is a version of vote packing called Optimal Hispanic Republican Voting Strength.

Texas’ western district court saw the scheme for what it is – another unconstitutional attempt to discriminate against Latinos by diluting the strength of their votes. In its ruling, the majority said:

“The Court finds that map drawers improperly used race with an intent to dilute Latino voting strength by wasting Latino votes in HD103 and HD104, and creating a more Anglo HD105 to protect the Anglo Republican incumbent in the general election,” Garcia and Rodriguez wrote.