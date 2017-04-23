Chuck Todd: It's Becoming Hard To Ignore Trump's Conflict Of Interests Anymore | Crooks and Liars

On MTP Daily this week, Chuck Todd offered a scathing take down of Trump's continued conflicts of interest in this amazing clip...using Trump's own words against him.

Remember when Trump on the campaign trail accused Hillary Clinton of "pay for play"? Allowing access to her family because they gave her family foundation tons of money?

Well well well...Trump's working* (aka golfing and eating) at his Mar-A-Lago resort two or three days per week means that the public-- or at least those who can afford $200K registration fee--can have unlimited access to The Donald and the myriad of businesses of his family. They can take photos of him having national security meetings with world leaders, golf with him and even snap photos of him sunning at the pool (just kidding on the last one - we all know he gets his tan out of a vintage 1980's style orange self tanner spray can).