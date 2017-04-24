Biggest threat to 'law-and-order'? Our delusional attorney general

He repeatedly mangles facts and butchers the truth -- and almost never apologizes for it. He managed to rise to the top in Washington when many thought that the issue of racism would kill his career. He's a zealot on immigration who consistently portrays America's cities as urban hellholes, where residents should thank God every day that they're not shot.

And on his worst days -- which is almost every day, to be honest -- he can almost make President Trump look like a sane centrist. OK, I said "almost."

I am writing, of course, of Jefferson Beauregard Sessions, the 84th attorney general of the United States and arguably the worst, which is quite a feat since that list includes a convicted felon -- Richard Nixon's AG John Mitchell, caught up in Watergate -- and Ronald Reagan's Ed Meese, who didn't believe that hunger existed in America.