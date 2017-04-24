Opinion: After Leading the Nation in Renewable Energy, Rick Perry Targets Solar and Wind Power

Wind and solar have combined with natural gas to produce virtually all the nation’s major new electrical capacity; coal and nuclear are economically less competitive.

It is incredible that in the 21st Century, in the most technologically-advanced nation on Earth, tens-of-thousands of Americans had to take to the streets to march in support of science. And, their expressions of support are efforts to protest the current government’s attack on science that will have a devastatingly detrimental impact on the Earth’s environment. It was an apropos gathering on Earth Day.

This series of protest marches is particularly important since this week Trump’s Department of Energy secretary issued a memo that is not only contrary to science, it will affect the environment’s health and exacerbate the effects of climate change. Some on the left may think as little of DoE Secretary and former Texas’ governor Rick Perry as this author does, but while governor he was, in fact, an ardent supporter of renewable sources of energy – all a product of science and all contributing to saving the environment from fossil fuel-driven death. But then he joined Trump’s administration.