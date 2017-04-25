Mitch McConnell Is Freaking Out And Worried About A Democratic 2018 Senate Take Over

Senate Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) sees Republicans having an unpopular president and no legislative accomplishments, and he is getting worried about Democrats winning back the Senate in 2018.

Buried in a Politico story about Republican 2018 anxiety was this bit about the Senate, “Not every Republican is confident about the Senate, either. McConnell has privately expressed concern about Trump’s approval ratings and lack of legislative wins, according to two people familiar with this thinking. A student of political history, the Senate leader, has warned that the 2018 map shouldn’t give Republicans solace, reminding people that the party in power during a president’s first term often suffers electorally.”