To Wash Post: Bannon "Conservative," Le Pen "Far Right" « LobeLog

There are no major ideological differences between Steve Bannon and Marine Le Pen. Yet it seems that The Washington Post considers them to be very different. According to the Post, Bannon and his backers are “conservatives.” Le Pen and her National Front, meanwhile, are “far right.”

Of course, the whole notion that Bannon is “conservative” is ludicrous on its face. A typical “conservative” would not boast of being a “Leninist” who “want[s] to destroy the state [and] … bring everything crashing down, and destroy all of today’s establishment.” Imagine a conservative who provides a media “platform for the alt-right,” which includes white supremacists, xenophobes, and neo-Nazis. Conservatives generally don’t find compelling the writings of the notorious French anti-Semite and Nazi collaborator, Charles Maurras, or the fascist Italian writer Julius Evola who believed that Mussolini was too soft and should have ruled more like Adolf Hitler. It’s an odd conservative indeed who thinks that the United States would be better off if a number of multilateral institutions that formed the core of the post-World War II international order ceased to exist, beginning with the present-day European Union and perhaps NATO, too.

True, you could legitimately claim this last point was “conservative” when Robert Taft lost to Dwight Eisenhower for the Republican presidential nomination, but that was 65 years ago. As for Bannon’s fondness for fascist thinkers or his hospitality to the alt-right or his goal of “deconstruct[ing] the administrative state”, one would have to go back further than that, at least to the 1930s or perhaps to the Social Darwinism of the late 1800s to even make an argument that this is “conservatism.”