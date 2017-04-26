When Christian Women Tell You What We Hear

A few days ago on Twitter, Christian feminist writer Sarah Bessey started a conversation about the misogynistic things that “only Christian women hear.” And it went wild. Women (and a few men) of all denominations shared their experiences of a sexism ranging from well-meaning but misguided adulation, to downright abuse and victim-blaming. You can see some prime instances here, at the Church Leaders site.

I started a conversation about this topic on my Facebook page, and it blew up, with nearly 900 comments, mostly women sharing their experiences, reacting, commiserating. A few men also participated, some with empathy, though a few with criticism. A few women were critical as well. But the general sense was one of catharsis, getting it off our chests, laughing about it and raging about it and posting the appropriate head-desk emoticons. We’d heard most of it before. But it was good to share and experience solidarity. Some of the comments we brought up were from non-catholics – making assumptions about how stupid we are, to ally ourselves with the backwards superstition of religion, how benighted not to use birth control. Or surprise that someone who “seems smart” would be Catholic. But the majority of the complaints were about “Catholic on Catholic” misogyny.