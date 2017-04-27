Newsvine

Lock Her Up: WH Adviser Ivanka Trump Is Soliciting Foreign Money For A New Foundation

Hypocrites at it again

While acting a White House adviser to her father, Ivanka Trump is soliciting foreign money for a new foundation. In other words, she is doing exactly what Republicans accused Hillary Clinton of doing.

Axios reported, “Ivanka Trump told me yesterday from Berlin that she has begun building a massive fund that will benefit female entrepreneurs around the globe. Both countries and companies will contribute to create a pool of capital to economically empower women….Canadians, Germans and a few Middle Eastern countries have already made quiet commitments, as have several corporations, a source said.”

In these nations:

