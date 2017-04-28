Kentucky Man Attacks Liberals With Machete: 'Day Of Reckoning Has Come' | Crooks and Liars

Bloodthirsty righties

A Kentucky man is facing charges of first-degree and fourth-degree assault, and three counts of wanton endangerment after taking a machete into a campus coffee shop and attacking people who disclosed that they were Democrats, according to a report by the Lexington Herald-Leader.

The attack occurred on the campus of Transylvania College, where Mitchell Adkins had attended before withdrawing in 2015.

“A guy came in, banged something, a hatchet or an ax, on the table and said ‘the day of reckoning has come,’” witness Tristan Reynolds said. “He asked somebody what their political affiliation was, they said ‘Republican’ and the guy said ‘you are safe.’ And then I realized what was going on and started getting people out.”