White Florida principal at majority black school told staff to keep white students together

The white principal of a predominantly black elementary school in Florida will be reassigned after instructing teachers to keep white students together in their classes. Parents at the school, who have been protesting with community leaders over the past week, described Christine Hoffman’s transfer to another school as putting “a Band-Aid on the problem.”

Hoffman, who heads Campbell Park Elementary School, sent a memo to faculty last Tuesday with a series of directives on class size and composition. Under the heading “Class List Guidelines,” Hoffman wrote, “Student numbers need to be even for each class” and “all students need to be highlighted by their reading level.” She also included this note: “White students should be in the same class.” The letter stirred outrage among parents and a local NAACP chapter.