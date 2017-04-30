Newsvine

Erick Erickson Says Gays Make People Uncomfortable and Should Expect to be Assaulted

Erick, you and your hateful racist make me uncomfortable and you should expect some violence toward your hateful ways.

If intolerant white males have the right to respond violently solely on account of your appearance, you don't really have any rights at all.

In his essay “You Will Get Punched and Others Have Rights Too” Erick Erickson excuses (he says he is explaining) virtually any type of reprehensible behavior you can imagine with a single paragraph, claiming that if you make people uncomfortable, you have to accept responsibility what you get:

“You know, I’m really damn tired of all the people running around making other people extremely uncomfortable then screaming about their rights and privileges when called out,” he complains without a hint of irony.

Oh gods, how we get that. We really do.

He goes on to whine that,

