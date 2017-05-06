This Is What's In The Health Care Bill House Republicans Just Passed | HuffPost

Millions would lose coverage, protections for people with pre-existing conditions would be weakened and the rich would get a huge tax cut.

The Republican-led House on Thursday narrowly passed legislation to repeal major parts of the Affordable Care Act and replace them with a new set of policies designed to significantly scale back the federal role in providing health coverage to Americans.

The Affordable Care Act ushered in a historic reduction in the national uninsured rate. By targeting assistance to low- and middle-income families that need health coverage and forbidding health insurance companies from rejecting people with pre-existing conditions, it expanded coverage to about 20 million people.