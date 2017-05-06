Morning Joe Charts: GOP Healthcare Bill Undermines Coverage For Pre-Existing Conditions

The Republican leadership added $8 billion of funding to the ACA replacement plan yesterday and secured two additional votes from Republican congressmen. But that amount is barely a drop in the bucket for those with pre-existing conditions.

....Like many of Trump’s policies, his voters would be disproportionately adversely affected. A calculation before the passage of the ACA showed that – perhaps not surprisingly — the 10 states with the highest percentage of non-elderly population with pre-existing conditions voted for Trump in 2016.