The Voting Rights Act May Be Coming Back From the Dead | Mother Jones

On June 25, 2013, the Supreme Court killed the core provision of the Voting Rights Act. Four years later, it may be coming back from the dead.

Before Shelby County v. Holder, the 2013 case, the 1965 Voting Rights Act barred nine states with a history of discrimination against minority voters, and portions of six others, from passing new voting laws without federal approval. The court's 5-4 decision, written by Chief Justice John Roberts, found that the formula for determining which jurisdictions needed approval—or "preclearance"—was outdated and therefore unconstitutional.

"Coverage today is based on decades-old data and eradicated practices," Roberts wrote, and "'current burdens' must be justified by 'current needs.'" In other words, states couldn't be subject to preclearance based on the pervasive discrimination of the Jim Crow era, which Roberts wrote was now firmly in the past. Implicit in that ruling was the idea that states could be brought back under preclearance if they showed new evidence of discrimination. The law contains a provision specifically for that purpose, allowing courts to place jurisdictions under preclearance if they demonstrate intentional discrimination.