Georgia Can't Block New Voters From Registering in the Ossoff-Handel Runoff | The Nation

Current Status: Published
View Original Article: The Nation
Seeded on Mon May 8, 2017 6:27 PM
Discuss:
 On March 22, 2017, Jill Boyd Myers moved from Atlanta to Sandy Springs, Georgia, relocating from the Fifth Congressional District to the Sixth. She wanted to vote in the special election to replace Congressman Tom Price, Donald Trump’s secretary for health and human services, but she was unable to because Georgia’s registration deadline of March 20 for both the April 18 open primary and the June 20 runoff between Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Karen Handel had already passed.

