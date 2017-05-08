The AHCA Is Even Worse Than You've Read

A Media Matters study of four major newspapers’ coverage of the American Health Care Act (AHCA) after it was passed by the Republican-led House found a serious lack of reporting on detrimental effects of the bill. Analysis of the coverage revealed a dearth of reporting on the AHCA’s negative impact on access to mental health care and substance abuse treatment, women’s health care, special education funding, services for the elderly, and funding for rural hospitals.

The House Passed The American Health Care Act Vox: The House Passed The American Health Care Act Which Will Leave “Millions Fewer People With Health Insurance.” Vox’s Sarah Kliff reported on the House’s passage of the American Health Care Act (AHCA), describing it as “a bill that would greatly reduce funding for Obamacare’s coverage programs, leaving millions fewer people with health insurance.” She noted that if the AHCA becomes law “the American health insurance system will prioritize the needs of young and healthy people more, and sicker people less.” From the