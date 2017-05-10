Newsvine

GOP senator says 'the Indians' should 'just take my word for it' on sacred tribal lands

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThink Progress
Wed May 10, 2017
If you take Orin Hatch's word for anything marks you as a tool.

Speaking alongside Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke about the Trump administration’s order to review — and potentially shrink or eliminate — nearly 30 national monuments, Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT) said Native Americans were “manipulated” into their support for the 1.35 million acre Bears Ears National Monument southeastern Utah.

“The Indians, they don’t fully understand that a lot of the things that they currently take for granted on those lands, they won’t be able to do if it’s made clearly into a monument or a wilderness,” Hatch said on Sunday. “Once you put a monument there, you do restrict a lot of things that could be done, and that includes use of the land… Just take my word for it.”

