The Four Flagrant Lies Republicans Are Telling to Sell Trumpcare

It is difficult to overstate how essential the peddling of outright lies was to the House GOP’s ability to pass the morally obscene American Health Care Act last week. Much has been made of the fact that Republican leaders railroaded their members into voting for an ink-wet bill that hadn’t been analyzed by the Congressional Budget Office, but one of the main reasons they did so was to make it easier to lie about what the legislation would do, rather than respond to what non-partisan experts say the bill would do.

Until Thursday, this was as much about convincing reluctant members to vote yes as it was about deceiving the public. With the bill now out of the House and in the Senate’s hands, the lies only serve the latter purpose. Top Republicans fanned out on the Sunday morning news shows, and rank-and-file Republicans returned to their districts, to mislead as many people as possible about what would happen if the AHCA