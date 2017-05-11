Fake News Research Guide Draws Ire from Conservatives | News | The Harvard Crimson

UPDATED: March 22, 2017 at 9:38 a.m.

Right-wing news outlets are lambasting the Harvard Library’s online research guide “Fake News, Misinformation, and Propaganda” for linking to a source that they argue mislabels conservative news and research sources as illegitimate.

The research guide, located on the Harvard Library website, includes a link to another guide titled “Tips for Analyzing News Sites,” published by Merrimack College Assistant Professor Melissa Zimdars. While Harvard's guide links to other resources and includes an infographic, Zimdars’s guide details a list of designated “fake news” sites, the majority of which are conservative-leaning. Conservative sources criticized Zimdars’s list when it was originally published, and its inclusion on Harvard’s guide was a particular point of criticism.

Zimdars's guide lists pages such as the Onion, Breitbart News, the National Review, the Independent Journal Review. the Daily Caller, the Drudge Report, and The Washington Examiner, among others