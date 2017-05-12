Trump's New 'Election Integrity' Commission to Be Headed by Anti-Immigrant Republican Tied to White Nationalists - The New Civil Rights Movement

Later today President Donald Trump will sign an executive order to combat what he has claimed is massive voter fraud across the country. Trump will create the Presidential Commission on Election Integrity in response to statements he made in November after the election, including his false claim that he "won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally."

Nationwide outrage ensued and the Trump camp was unable to credibly support the President-elect's claims. Trump officials instead pointed to a report that noted voter rolls include large numbers of people no longer living because local governments have not funded agencies responsible for their upkeep.

The Presidential Commission on Election Integrity will be co-chaired by Vice President Mike Pence and Kanas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, who is also the attorney for an organization that appears on the Southern Poverty Law Center's list of active anti-immigrant hate groups.