Trump White House Says Diabetics Don't Deserve Health Care

Trump Budget Director Mick Mulvaney said that people with Type 2 diabetes don’t deserve to have health insurance because they gave themselves diabetes.

While speaking at Stanford University, Trump Budget Director Mick Mulvaney classified diabetes as a bad lifestyle choice, “That doesn’t mean we should take care of the person who sits at home, eats poorly and gets diabetes. Is that the same thing as Jimmy Kimmel’s kid? I don’t think that it is.”

If you get Type II diabetes because you listened to Republicans and rebelled against former First Lady Michelle Obama’s efforts to encourage healthy eating, you’re on your own.

