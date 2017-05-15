While world obsessed on Russia, here's what Trump got away with

If you're like me and don't have much of a social life, you may already know that Saturday night Twitter is the weirdest Twitter there is. And so while the world waited for Melissa McCarthy to get her elaborate Sean Spicer makeover, the social media website exploded with a crazy rumor: That President Trump is already the subject of a sealed indictment.

A blogger named Claude Taylor — who has roughly 156,000 followers on Twitter (i.e., a lot) — wrote that a "sealed indictment has been issued against Trump by FISA court to serve as the basis of Impeachment." That was retweeted more than 7,500 times, despite the fact that the FISA Court is comprised of judges issuing sensitive national-security-related warrants, while indictments come from grand juries of everyday citizens, despite that fact that the real-world FISA panel wouldn't go within a million miles of a political question like impeachment, and despite the fact that many prosecutors believe a sitting president can't be indicted, period. The fact that this dubious information was shared so quickly by so many proves the power of a fantasy that's captivated many of the millions of us who are so put off by Trump's presidency — that there's a political magic wand that can make all of this disappear.