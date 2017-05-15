Hackwhackers: Dimbulb Trump Spills Highly Classified Intel To Russians

"Lock him up, lock him up!"What a dangerous dimbulb:

President Trump revealed highly classified information to the Russian foreign minister and ambassador in a White House meeting last week, according to current and former U.S. officials, who said that Trump’s disclosures jeopardized a critical source of intelligence on the Islamic State.

The information Trump relayed had been provided by a U.S. partner through an intelligence-sharing arrangement considered so sensitive that details have been withheld from allies and tightly restricted even within the U.S. government, officials said.