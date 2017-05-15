'Far worse than what has already been reported': Trump's Russian disclosures so serious Senate had to be alerted

After the Washington Post released a bombshell report claiming that President Donald Trump divulged ‘highly classified’ information to Russian officials during an Oval Office meeting last week, Buzzfeed News confirmed the reports — and added that the disclosures were so serious that they required a Senate Intelligence Committee briefing.

According to one anonymous source who spoke with Buzzfeed, the disclosures were “far worse than what has already been reported”.

Buzzfeed confirmed that there was at very least a Senate Intelligence Committee briefing, though it appears that other officials were briefed as well.

Following the meeting, White House staffers allegedly “moved quickly to contain the fallout” of the information Trump revealed to Russia’s US ambassador Sergei Kislyak and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, which included classified informational about ISIS that not even American allies were privy to.