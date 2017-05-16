Washington Monthly | Country Be Damned

he Republicans chafe at accusations of putting party ahead of country, which they have done, with breathtaking success, since the election of the first African-American president. But since the Democrats are usually doing the accusing, the Republicans and their apologists have parried by calling it the “politics of division.”

Peter Wehner, a conservative with the Ethics and Public Policy Center, told NPR in January that Barack Obama was “unusually divisive. He constantly accused Republicans of putting party ahead of country. And that kind of rhetoric, over a sustained period of time, has consequences. And I think that some of the failures of the Obama presidency led, unfortunately, to the Trump presidency.”

This is why Americans hate Washington. Plain-to-see reality gets spun in the Cuisinart of partisanship until facts are meaningless, no one is at fault and nothing matters. To illustrate how rooted this is, Wehner defended the above claim today after the Washington Post reported that President Donald Trump personally gave classified information about the Islamic State to two Russian envoys.