Ruthless Coal CEO, Blamed for 29 Deaths, Asks Trump Not to 'Punish' Executives | Common Dreams

Coal executive responsible for deadly mine explosion tells President Donald Trump in letter that "coal supervisors are not criminals

Former Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship was released last week from prison after serving one year for his role in a deadly mine explosion that killed 29, and one of his first acts after being released was to appeal to President Donald Trump for more lenient laws to protect "frightened" coal executives such as himself from prosecution.

In the letter Blankenship published online Tuesday, the disgraced CEO writes: "Coal supervisors are not criminals, and the laws they work under today are already frightening enough for them. More onerous criminal laws will not improve mine safety.