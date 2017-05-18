Trump to meet with network news anchors on Thursday in off-the-record lunch

President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold an off-the-record lunch meeting with network television news anchors Thursday following a tumultuous week of coverage for the White House.

Two White House sources confirmed the plans to Politico saying the lunch was expected to cover Trump’s upcoming foreign trips to the Middle East and Europe, his first as president.

The meeting is expected to be smaller in scale than similar off-the-record events the president has held in the past. In February, prior to addressing Congress, Trump met with a group of anchors from cable, broadcast and Hispanic news networks. In December 2016 he hosted journalists at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

According to Politico, anchor Scott Pelly for CBS is moving his evening news show from New York to Washington because of the lunch.

In the past nine days, the Trump administration has struggled to overcome controversy following the president’s firing of former FBI Director James Comey.

Trump yesterday lashed out at the media while speaking at a U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London Connecticut alleging that no politician in history had ever been treated as unfairly as him.