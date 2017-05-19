Newsvine

Don Overton

About A fool will be trying to make the Oval Office a throne room Articles: 96 Seeds: 4046 Comments: 31139 Since: Mar 2011

Belief in the Bible Just Hit an All-Time Low: Why This Doesn't Have to Be a Harbinger of Doom

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Don Overton View Original Article: patheos.com
Seeded on Fri May 19, 2017 3:36 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo


The most recent Gallup poll recorded a new low in belief in the Bible. Per their report, “Fewer than one in four Americans (24%) now believe the Bible is ‘the actual word of God, and is to be taken literally, word for word,’ similar to the 26% who view it as ‘a book of fables, legends, history and moral precepts recorded by man.’ This is the first time in Gallup’s four-decade trend that biblical literalism has not surpassed biblical skepticism.” A relatively unchanging amount 47% land somewhere in the middle.

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor