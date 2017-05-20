Washington Monthly | The Real Lawless President

Though he did more than any single person to sink Hillary Clinton’s campaign, I still believe former FBI Director James Comey more than I do the president of the United States. Donald Trump, as I enjoy saying, is a lying, thieving, philandering sadist. Comey is a lot of things, but not that. If he says Trump asked him to drop the case against Michael Flynn, and to consider jailing journalists for reporting leaks, I believe him.

Time will tell if this is the end or the beginning, but no one can doubt that according to a report last night in the New York Times, Trump appears to have interfered with an investigation and encouraged the prosecution of those who exercise their First Amendment rights.

The appearance, much less the fact, of violating the Constitution should have been enough to inflame the rage of a group of people who had previously savaged a previous president who, they said, violated the Constitution. Worse, they said, he was lawless.